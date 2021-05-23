DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $185.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $180.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DASH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an in-line rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $166.72.

Shares of NYSE:DASH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.57. 3,250,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239,877. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.62. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,576,870 shares of company stock worth $1,135,297,280.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

