DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Trimmed by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.63. 15,175,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,838,396. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.