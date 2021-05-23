DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in DraftKings by 137.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,175,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,838,396. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

