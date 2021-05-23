Drep [new] Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $22.61 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00062888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.38 or 0.00906916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

