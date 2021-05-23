Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 22,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

In other Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 16,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $124,817.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 269,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,878.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 97,996 shares of company stock valued at $713,393 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 218.9% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 474,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 325,870 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSE)

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

