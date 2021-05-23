Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:DSE)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 22,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.
In other Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 16,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $124,817.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 269,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,878.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 97,996 shares of company stock valued at $713,393 in the last three months.
Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSE)
Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.
