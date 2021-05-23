Duncan Cocroft Sells 1,804 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $290.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.56.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.