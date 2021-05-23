Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DPM. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.65.

TSE DPM opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.59. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$6.49 and a 12 month high of C$10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$364,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

