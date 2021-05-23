DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Raised to $40.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.28. 3,043,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,266. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

