Dycom Industries (DY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect Dycom Industries to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect Dycom Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DY opened at $83.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

