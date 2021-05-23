Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.84

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 10292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

EBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 789.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 103,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 96.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $4,975,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1,474.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 205,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after buying an additional 192,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

