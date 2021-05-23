eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,283 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 274,920 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 1.3% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.22% of eBay worth $89,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in eBay by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 52,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in eBay by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 563,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after buying an additional 279,001 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

EBAY traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,192,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,349. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

