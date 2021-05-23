eBoost Price Down 41.9% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $7.73 million and $156.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0773 or 0.00000203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.46 or 0.00462176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

