Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $477,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $373,392,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,580,000 after buying an additional 623,128 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.43. 2,741,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,720. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $139.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.04 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.82.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

