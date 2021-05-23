Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

GD stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. 1,641,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,141. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

