eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EGAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $340.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

