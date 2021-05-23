Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $55.72 million and approximately $135,308.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00408503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011007 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000216 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,672,790 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

