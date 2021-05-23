Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.00

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $12.02. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 1,347,716 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

