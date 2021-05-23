Elizabeth A. Fetter Sells 1,000 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MGRC traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $85.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,110. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.17.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

