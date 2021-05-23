Energycoin (ENRG) Achieves Market Cap of $60,887.12

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 52.8% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market cap of $60,887.12 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00041222 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00021850 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008573 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 55.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005245 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Energycoin Coin Trading

