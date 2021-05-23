EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.26. EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE:ENS traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.41. 494,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

