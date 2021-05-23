EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $813.50 million-$813.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.95 million.EnerSys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.490-4.490 EPS.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $92.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,219. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.78.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

