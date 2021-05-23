Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NETI opened at $21.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14. Eneti has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. On average, analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

