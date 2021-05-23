Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$1.40

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESI. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.36.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$1.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The firm has a market cap of C$212.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$1.60.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39) by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$201.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.