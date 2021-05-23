Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,672 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Eversource Energy worth $15,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $84.09 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

