Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 185,346 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 491.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,042 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,868 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,297 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $83.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 23.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DKS. Gordon Haskett started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

