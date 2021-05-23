Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $14.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CQQQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,104,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 102,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

