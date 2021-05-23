Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.61 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Watsco worth $16,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Watsco by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.60.

NYSE WSO opened at $284.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.75 and its 200-day moving average is $250.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

