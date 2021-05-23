Enzyme (MLN) Price Down 52% This Week

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Enzyme has traded down 52% against the US dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.13 or 0.00135537 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $82.69 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00058606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.33 or 0.00829609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.94 or 0.07833758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00077964 BTC.

Enzyme Coin Profile

MLN is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

