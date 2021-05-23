Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) is Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 714.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,256 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises 7.3% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $13,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.25.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.13. The stock had a trading volume of 878,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.39. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $242.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

