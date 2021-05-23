Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $192.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

