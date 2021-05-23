EUNOMIA (ENTS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

EUNOMIA (CURRENCY:ENTS) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, EUNOMIA has traded up 88.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNOMIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EUNOMIA has a market cap of $140,106.87 and approximately $13.00 worth of EUNOMIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00403656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00185632 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.92 or 0.00746593 BTC.

EUNOMIA Coin Profile

EUNOMIA’s total supply is 19,973,330,191 coins and its circulating supply is 16,420,688,682 coins. The official website for EUNOMIA is ent.zone . EUNOMIA’s official message board is ent.zone/blog . EUNOMIA’s official Twitter account is @EunomiaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

EUNOMIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNOMIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNOMIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNOMIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

