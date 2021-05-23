EventChain (EVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15,569.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $15,569.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.30 or 0.00768946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00080326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars.

