Everipedia Price Down 45.6% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 25.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $104.47 million and $3.91 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00405398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00047291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00183393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00679423 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,236,544 coins and its circulating supply is 9,988,423,964 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.