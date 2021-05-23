Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut shares of Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.55.

Shares of Evolus stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 588,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $510.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. Equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 518.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $2,042,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth about $2,122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Evolus by 80.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

