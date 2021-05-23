Exeedme Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $492,513.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Exeedme has a total market cap of $8.33 million and $492,513.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 70.4% lower against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00395544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00181405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003232 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.87 or 0.00683242 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,628,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

