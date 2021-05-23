Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 32,409 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $61.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.70.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

