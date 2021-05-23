Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,664 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after purchasing an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. 4,873,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of -79.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

