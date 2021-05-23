Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $591,000 Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 109.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,661,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,546,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,491,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Invitae during the 1st quarter worth $11,652,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,569 shares of company stock worth $6,724,635. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,469. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $61.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.89.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

