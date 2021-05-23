Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 877,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 812,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of MANH traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 253,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,926. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

