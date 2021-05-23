Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,129 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.01. 9,250,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,451,675. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 281.71, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.83.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,550,577 shares of company stock valued at $360,915,913 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

