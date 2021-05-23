Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 613 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after buying an additional 245,319 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,775. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average is $117.90. The company has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

