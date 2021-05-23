Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $262.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,557. The firm has a market cap of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.76.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,342,948.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

