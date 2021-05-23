Experian’s (EXPN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPN. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Experian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,823.75 ($36.89).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,717 ($35.50) on Thursday. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,688.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,675.66. The firm has a market cap of £24.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

In other news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, for a total transaction of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

