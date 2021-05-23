Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.81. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 5,750 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.
In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,376. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $5,389,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extreme Networks by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 390,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
