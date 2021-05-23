Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $10.86

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.81. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 5,750 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXTR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,376. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $5,389,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,351,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 709,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extreme Networks by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after acquiring an additional 390,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

