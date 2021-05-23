Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 472,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35,900 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 30.0% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $139,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,907,820 shares of company stock valued at $566,825,926 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $896.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.