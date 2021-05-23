Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.0949

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0949 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $106,155.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00054307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.96 or 0.00772435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00076400 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

