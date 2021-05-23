Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo Sells 5,854 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $252,483.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,626.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paul Luongo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Paul Luongo sold 6,284 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $471,300.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Luongo sold 13,133 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,061,015.07.

FSLY stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,579. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.88, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15,333.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

