Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fastly by 8.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 19.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,579. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,488,410.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,700 shares of company stock worth $11,850,185 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

