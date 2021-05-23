FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $351.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $351.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.18 and its 200 day moving average is $273.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a 52 week low of $114.92 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

