FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $351.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $336.00 to $351.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.30.
Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,222. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.18 and its 200 day moving average is $273.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx has a 52 week low of $114.92 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.
In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,955.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in FedEx by 2,928.2% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FedEx by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,377 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
