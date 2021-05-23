Fei Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Billion (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Fei Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and $127.45 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00059809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00404068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00192453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.01 or 0.00847074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

